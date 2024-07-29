The Michigan football team added to their 2025 recruiting class on Sunday night as four-star cornerback Brody Jennings announced that he will play for the Wolverines. This 2025 Michigan class has really taken shape in recent weeks, and it looks like it will end up being one of the best in the country. First-year head coach Sherrone Moore has done a great job on the recruiting trail, and we will get our first look at him in a game in about a month.

“BREAKING: Four-Star CB Brody Jennings (2026) has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 6’1 175 CB from Jacksonville, FL chose the Wolverines over Miami, Virginia Tech, & Florida.”

Both Miami and Florida have been recruiting well in recent years, but the Gators really could've used a commitment from Brody Jennings. Miami has a top-10 class, but Florida currently has the #59 class in the country according to 247 Sports. Unfortunately for both of those Sunshine State schools, Jennings decided that he will be heading north to play for the Michigan football team.

Brody Jennings gives Michigan football a boost

The 2025 Michigan football recruiting class is now ranked #13 in the country. After a slow start, it has been hovering around the 10-15 mark in recent weeks. The Wolverines are hoping that they will land some more targets in the coming months to finish with a top-10 class.

Landing Brody Jennings is big as he is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #271 player in the 2025 class, the #24 CB and the #49 player in the state of Florida. He currently attends Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

The fact that Jennings picked Michigan over two home-state Florida schools is huge. It can be tough for northern schools like the Wolverines to compete with the southern states in recruiting, so getting Jennings right out of Miami and Florida's backyard is big.

This 2025 Michigan class is going to be a good one.