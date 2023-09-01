Last season, Michigan football has the best center in college football in Olu Oluwatimi. He had a tremendous season helping Michigan win a second consecutive Joe Moore Award for the best o-line in college football, and went on to win the Rimington Award, officially making him the best center in college football. The Wolverines struck gold when they got Oluwatimi in the transfer portal from Virginia football, and the team finds themselves in a similar position this year with another transfer.

Olu Oluwatimi is now in the NFL after being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, and Michigan football needs a new center. The Wolverines took to the transfer portal once again by snagging Drake Nugent from Stanford football. Nugent was one of the best centers in college football last season, but Michigan football Junior Greg Crippen is fighting hard to earn the starting spot.

“We’re both very competitive people,” Greg Crippen said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “And we’re both great players. And we’re both going out there to try to be the best we can every day. We’re both very close off the field, too, and we talk a lot. And he’s a great guy. Michigan is a very competitive place. And it’s the best school in the country and the world. And we’re gonna go out there, I’m gonna go out there and give it my all because I’m a very competitive person. And just always preparing and always ready to give it everything I’ve got every play.”

On the other side, Drake Nugent is just thrilled to be part of this team. He enjoyed his time with Stanford, but Michigan seems to be a better fit, and it's bringing the best out of him.

“Honestly, it’s kind of refreshing,” Drake Nugent said. “At Stanford, we don’t really win very many games there. And I love those guys there. I was captain last year, which is great. But I just feel like that, personally, I needed a new change, just almost like a spark for my love for football again. Not to say I didn’t love it last year, but just gave me like that ‘no excuse,’ like, I came in with competition and stuff, I gotta be on myself every day. Where at Stanford, you can give yourself an excuse, even though I would say I didn’t, it’s there.”

The Michigan football team will begin their season on Saturday against East Carolina football. We will get a better idea of how the battle is going based off of what happens in that matchup.