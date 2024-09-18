Recruiting news has died down a bit for the Michigan football team since the season started, but the Wolverines had a strong summer. They are hoping to pick up another commitment soon as four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng named his top-six schools on Monday, and Michigan made the cut.

“NEWS: Four-Star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 210 LB from Manassas, VA is the Top Uncommitted LB in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?”

Nataniel Owusu-Boateng is still considering Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC and Florida. All six teams are recruiting pretty well for the 2025 class, and a commit from another four-star would be a nice boost.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng’s recruiting profile

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #70 player in the 2025 class, the #7 LB and the #9 player in the state of Florida. Owusu-Boateng currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Here is what 247 Sports’ Andrew Ivins said about the star prospect in his scouting report:

“Speed-and-space linebacker that can hawk down ball carriers and spy quarterbacks,” Ivins wrote. “Tips the scales at just over 6-foot, 200 pounds and appears to still have some growth potential with his lean, muscular build. Started prep career off in the DMV before arriving at IMG Academy where he emerged as a team leader in advance of senior season. At his best in chase mode, but has shown over the years that he’s willing to attack blockers or play around them. Tends to strike opponents when the opportunity presents itself. Has proven to be rather effective against the pass as he’s athletic and agile enough to mirror tight ends underneath or down the seam. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level. Might lack the payload at this stage to hold up against a true down-hill run game, but sideline-to-sideline range could lead to plenty of success on Saturdays.”

The Michigan football team is hosting USC this weekend, and Owusu-Boateng will be there for the big matchup. Both teams are in his top-six. The Wolverines currently have the #15 2025 recruiting class, and landing a commitment from Owusu-Boateng would give them a nice boost.