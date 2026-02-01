The 2026 Senior Bowl is now in the books. Although it was not the game many had hoped for, several players improved their NFL Draft stock throughout the week, namely Garrett Nussmeier, Diego Pavia, and Jaydn Ott.

The Senior Bowl annually kicks off NFL Draft season, which begins in January and ends when Roger Goodell announces names in April. The Senior Bowl caps off a week of practices, during which scouts inspect and analyze a handful of the best fourth, fifth and sixth-year players from the previous college football season.

Nussmeier, Pavia and Ott were three of 179 players who accepted invites to the pivotal event. Like most Senior Bowl participants, none are projected first-rounders. The trio of former SEC stars each had unique roller-coaster rides to end their college football careers, but have nonetheless impressed in the last week.

While the Senior Bowl does not carry too much weight in affecting the early draft order, Nussmeier, Pavia and Ott all undoubtedly improved their NFL Draft stocks by participating in the event.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Few players' NFL Draft stock lowered more during the 2025 college football season than that of Garrett Nussmeier, who was a projected first-rounder in the preseason before plummeting into the Day Three range by the season's end. However, the 23-year-old has recovered some of his lost stock with an impressive Senior Bowl week.

Nussmeier put a bow on his week with a strong performance in the Senior Bowl. He started for the American team and completed five of his eight passes for 60 yards and a touchdown to claim the game's MVP award.

Nussmeier scored the first touchdown of the game with a perfect read on a zone option to give himself a wide-open three-yard end zone trip.

Former @LSUfootball QB Garrett Nussmeier takes it in for the score at the @seniorbowl 🙌 @Garrettnuss13 pic.twitter.com/bjLgSRbYFR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2026

Nussmeier is currently the No. 4 quarterback of the class, according to ESPN and Pro Football Focus. He is unlikely to rise higher than Fernando Mendoza or Ty Simpson, but he could prove himself as the third-best option with a solid Pro Day workout.

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia

Diego Pavia has been one of the biggest Wild Cards of the 2026 NFL Draft class all season. The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up has been one of the best playmakers in college football over the last two years, but his age and playing style raise serious doubts about his pro potential.

Pavia started for the National team, opposite Nussmeier, and enjoyed an equally successful day. The 23-year-old went 10-for-13 passing for 78 yards before taking a seat.

Article Continues Below

Diego Pavia completes the throw on the run on his first play 👀 @diegopavia02 @VandyFootball pic.twitter.com/72NVTzePND — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2026

Pavia did not show off any new skills, but he displayed his composure in the pocket and throw-on-the-run ability.

While Pavia will have a difficult time rising up draft boards, he continues to make all the right moves since his final college football game.

Oklahoma RB Jaydn Ott

The 2025 college football season could hardly have gone worse for Jaydn Ott, who fell off the face of the Earth in his lone season at Oklahoma. Ott was supposed to form an elite offensive pairing with John Mateer, but he instead posted just 68 rushing yards to end his career with a whimper.

Despite the disappointing senior season, scouts still see the talent in Ott, a former freshman All-American running back at California. He landed in Mobile as one of the players with the most to prove during Senior Bowl week and did his part to improve whatever is left of his draft stock.

Ott suited up for the American team and did the most with his opportunities in the game, racking up 42 rushing yards and a touchdown. He found the end zone on a weak-side jet sweep, following his blockers and breaking a tackle to reach paydirt.

Oklahoma RB Jaydn Ott gets the touchdown to make it 14-0 in the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/EfIB6OhdHz — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) January 31, 2026

Ott's disastrous end to his college football career will make many scouts hesitate when they see his name on the big board. He proved that he still has the burst, speed and vision to potentially make an impact at the next level and could hear his name called in April.