There has been a lot of good recruiting news for the Michigan football team this summer, but the Wolverines did take an unfortunate hit on Friday. Four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall had been committed to Michigan since April, but he flipped to Auburn football on Friday. Marshall took an official visit to the Tigers back in June, and that is where he will be playing college football.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Nate Marshall has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 250 DL from Oak Park, IL had been Committed to the Wolverines since April.”

Nate Marshall is the #46 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. Losing a top-50 recruit definitely stings for Michigan football. Marshall is the #6 DL in the class and the #2 player in the state of Illinois. He currently attends Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Illinois.

Here is what Allen Trieu of 247 Sports said about Marshall in his scouting report:

“Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot,” Trieu wrote. “Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college.”

This is definitely a tough loss for Michigan, but their 2025 class is still in good shape as it ranks #14 in the country.

Auburn football, on the other hand, is having tremendous success in their 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers haven't had much to cheer for on the field lately, but their 2025 class is currently ranked #5 in the country. It will be interesting to see how both of these programs close out this cycle.