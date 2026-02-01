The Ring 6 main event between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night didn’t disappoint. Stevenson remains undefeated after dominating Lopez and capturing the junior welterweight title by unanimous decision. But Jarrell Miller stole the show in his undercard bout with Kingsley Ibeh earlier in the evening.

The always entertaining Miller left boxing fans stunned when his toupee became an impromptu souvenir for fans at Madison Square Garden. In Round 2, a vicious right from Ibeh knocked the toupee loose, revealing that Miller was clearly wearing a hairpiece, per Ariel Helwani. The 37-year-old heavyweight leaned into the moment, ripping off his toupee and tossing it into the crowd like some kind of bald guy bouquet.

Heavyweight champ Fabio Wardley was the lucky(?) guest who grabbed Miller’s hair. And he placed it on an empty seat next to him ringside, giving the toupee an excellent view of Miller’s split decision victory.

Jarrell Miller survives hair-rowing experience at MSG

🫡 @BIGBABYMILLER's post fight interview 🥊 🎟️ Buy RING 6 NOW HERE –> https://t.co/FoiaUucafv#RING6 | Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson | LIVE NOW | Exclusively on DAZN | @RingMagazine pic.twitter.com/dMWTPKWXI1 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 1, 2026

As strange as the mid-bout moment was, Miller’s post-fight interview was even wilder. The veteran boxer explained his ill-fated toupee foray by describing a very relatable situation that caused his unfortunate bald spot.

“I get to my momma’s house and she had some shampoo bottles on the table. And I shampooed [my hair] but the sh-t was like ammonia bleach. I literally lost my hair two days ago,” Miller said, per DAZN Boxing.

Panicked by his sudden baldness, Miller says he called his manager who, apparently, convinced him to wear a toupee during a professional boxing match. Ultimately, “Ibeh knocked that shit off,” Miller acknowledged with a laugh.

“I feel like right now, I just want to heal up, heal my face for a little bit. Maybe I can grow a little bit of hair on top of my head, I don’t know,” Miller added. “You can’t take life too serious sometimes, man. You’ve gotta keep rolling with the punches and have fun.”

Miller improved to 27-1-2 with his split decision win over Ibeh. His only career loss came via Daniel Dubois’ dominant TKO victory in December 2023. After Miller’s hair-rowing experience Saturday night, he vowed to “Get back in the gym and get back to work.”