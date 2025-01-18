The Michigan football team picked up a big boost regarding the 2025 season as defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny will be coming back for another year. Benny has been with the Wolverines since the 2021 season, and he has gotten better and better as time has gone on. Benny's role got bigger each year as well and he was an important part of the 2024 team. He is coming back for a fifth year and seems poised for a big season.

“Spoke with Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito, who says DT Rayshaun Benny will be back next year,” Ryan Zuke said in a post.

This is big news for the Michigan football team, and this defense is shaping up to be one of the best in the country next year.

Rayshaun Benny was a key player on the defense this past season as he finished the year with 29 total tackles, two passes defended and 1.5 sacks. Benny has gotten significant playing time each of the past two seasons and he is bringing a lot of experience to this defensive line next year.

The defensive line was definitely the strength of this Michigan team in 2024 because of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, who are both expected to be taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Losing them will obviously sting, but getting experienced guys back like Benny helps soften the blow.

This defense is losing some elite talent, but the Wolverines are also getting a lot of key players back on that side of the ball. The defense should once again be a major strength.

In 2024, the issue for Michigan was obviously on offense as the Wolverines struggled to get anything going on that side of the ball all year. The defense should be strong once again, so if Michigan can fix their offensive woes, they should be very good in 2025.