The Michigan football team has received some good news lately regarding players returning for the 2025 season, and they could be getting more soon. The Wolverines were unfortunately without defensive back Rod Moore this season after he went down with an injury during the offseason that kept him on the sidelines. Moore was expected to be one of the best players on an already stacked defense, and he was a team captan. It would be huge for Michigan if they can get him back next year.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about Rod Moore on Friday, and while no official decision has been made yet, he seems hopeful that the Wolverines will have their star DB back in 2025.

“It looks good, but we'll see,” Sherrone Moore said, according to a post from Angelique Chengelis.

Rod Moore started his Michigan football playing career back in 2021, and he has been a contributor from the start. During the 2021 season, Moore racked up 33 total tackles and one pass defended. His numbers went up quite a bit in 2022 as he finished the year with 71 total tackles, four interceptions, three passes defended and 0.5 sacks.

Moore had another successful year in his most recent season, which was in 2023. He finished with 38 total tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions.

Michigan football fans will always remember one of those two interceptions incredibly fondly. Rod Moore sealed the victory over Ohio State with an interception in the final minute of the game. That win got the Wolverines to 12-0 on the season, and it earned them a bid to the Big Ten title game. Michigan obviously went on to win the Big Ten and the national championship. Who knows what would've happened if Moore didn't secure the pick.

There is a chance that Rod Moore isn't back next season, but it's definitely a good sign to hear Sherrone Moore's hopeful update on the situation.