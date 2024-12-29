The Michigan football team is still hoping to land some more commitments before the 2025 cycle is up, but they are also focusing on the 2026 class now. The Wolverines picked up a lot of recruiting momentum during the end of the season as they landed some big commitments, and they are hoping that carries over to the next cycle. One player that Michigan is hoping to land is five-star running back Savion Hiter. Right now, it sounds like the Wolverines are in a favorable spot.

“Savion Hiter, the nation's No. 1 RB in 2026, tells @SWiltfong_ that Michigan is his top school right now,” On3 recruits said in a post.

Michigan football fans will like the sound of that. The Wolverines have the #1 quarterback in the 2025 class as Bryce Underwood will be with the team next year, but everyone knows that Michigan loves to run the football. Having both the top QB from one class and the top RB from another class would be huge.

Savion Hiter is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He is the #14 overall player in the 2026 class, the #1 RB and the #1 player in the state of Virginia. Hiter currently attends Louisa County High School in Mineral, Virginia. Here is his scouting report:

“Began high school career at Mineral (Va.) Louisa County and transferred to Woodberry Forrest (Va.) for sophomore year and transferred back to Louisa County for his junior season.Also competes in track and field.As a freshman, ran times of an 11.11 100 and 23.07 200 in Spring 2023. Also logged a 6.67 55-meter dash, long jumped 22-6.25, and triple jumped 44-3.5. 2023: Ran for 1,187 yards and 11 TDs in 7.91 yards per carry. Also registered 2 kick return TDs.”

This would be a huge get for the Michigan football team, but it is obviously still very early in Hiter's recruitment. There are also obviously a lot of other big schools recruiting him as Hiter is getting a lot of attention from teams like Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee and more. Right now, however, the Wolverines are in a good spot.