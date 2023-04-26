A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Michigan Wolverines scored another big win on the recruitment front, with Michigan football securing the commitment of four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn on Tuesday, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Prieskorn doe seem elated by his decision to take his talent and get it polished in Ann Arbor.

“It’s close to home and also I feel like the class we are brewing up right now is really special,” Brady Prieskorn said about why he selected Michigan football. “And we are not done yet. It just felt like home when I walked in the building. All of the coaches are great people to be around as well.”

With Prieskorn committing to Michigan football, the Wolverines now have a total of 14 commits for 2024, including a five-star in quarterback Jadyn Davis, 10 four-stars, and three three-stars. Prieskorn is one of the two four-stars that Michigan football secured on Tuesday, with defensive lineman Jerod Smith being the other commit.

The 6-6, 225-pound Prieskorn is from Adams High School in Rochester, Michigan.

Before announcing his commitment to the Wolverines, Prieskorn got offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Cincinnati Bearcats, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish among others.

By choosing to go to Michigan football, Prieskorn also made sure that he will not be far from home.

“It means a lot because I’m a hometown kid. Everyone already knows my name and my whole family can come and watch me every game,” said Prieksorn.