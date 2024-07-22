Andre Seldon Jr. was a terrific player on all stops of his career. He balled out in New Mexico State football and made bowl games with them. But, he started as a recruit for Michigan football under Coach Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately, his life along with his playing career in Utah State football got cut short after a horrific accident. When the Wolverines along with the rest of their faithful learned of his passing, they did not hesitate to send their condolences.

It was reported on the morning of July 21st that Andre Seldon Jr. had passed away. The Utah State commit had apparently been missing for a while until a search party was sent for him on Saturday afternoon. Information surfaced that someone was diving on the Porcupine Reservoir but was not able to resurface. 9:05 pm was when it was officially confirmed that it was the former Michigan football player and current Utah State football commit.

New Mexico State, Utah State, and Michigan football send their condolences to Andre Seldon Jr.'s family

“The Michigan Football family mourns the loss of Andre Seldon Jr. A great young man taken from us way too soon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Seldon family,” the Wolverines wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Throughout his two seasons with Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football program, Seldon did not get much playing time in the Big Ten Conference. In fact, he was only fielded in one game each season. Understandably, he wanted a place where he could thrive and get to show his skills. This prompted him to move to New Mexico State where he played from 2022 to 2023.

He got his opportunities with the New Mexico State football program. He played 28 games combined throughout two seasons and got to appear in 15 of them in his senior season. Seldon's numbers also started soaring with the Aggies. He finished his two years with the squad with 97 total tackles. 33 of those were even solo takedowns. His brute force also got him 4.5 tackles for loss and he even averaged an interception per season. In one play during his junior season with New Mexico State football, he even 19 interception return yards to help his squad.

Understandably, he was like like family to New Mexico State football and Michigan football. The Aggies also sent their heartfelt condolences and were put in a state of mourning.

“The Aggie community is devastated to hear the news of the passing of Andre Seldon Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” they wrote.

Perhaps, no one is more devastated to learn of the passing than his family and Coach Nate Dreiling. He was a big reason why Seldon did great with the Aggies after he moved on from the Wolverines. Seldon even made the move with him to the Utah State football program.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own. Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State. I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre's family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss,” he said.

Truly, it was unfortunate that he had to go so soon.