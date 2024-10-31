The Michigan football team had a big game for their season against Michigan State last weekend, but it was also a big game for recruiting purposes. The Wolverines hosted a plethora of targets as the Wolverines took down a rival under the lights in front of 110,000+, and four-star Georgia commit Shamari Earls was in attendance.

Shamari Earls has been committed to Georgia since July, but he is now giving the Michigan football program a lot of attention. In fact, the Wolverines recently received a prediction to flip Earls from the Bulldogs.

“On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Michigan to flip elite Georgia CB commit Shamari Earls,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Earls ranks No. 23 NATL. (No. 4 CB) in the 2025 On300.”

Getting a commitment from Earls here at the end of the cycle would be huge. Earls is a four-star prospect according to 247 sports as he is the #67 player in the 2025 class. Earls is the #9 cornerback in the class and the top player in the state of Virginia. He currently attends Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia. Here is what 247 Sports’ Andrew Ivins said about Earls in his scouting report:

“Imposing perimeter corner with the ideal blend of size and speed,” Ivins wrote. “Has made an impact in all three phases of the game since he was a sophomore in Virginia’s highest classification and has experience working in a variety of different coverages. Creates release disruption from press and does his best to mirror opponents as their routes progress. Alert when forward-facing, and will play through hands to break up passes, but needs to improve overall awareness when his back is turned to the football. Can get across the field with his top gear and prevent touchdowns while in pursuit. Low-tackling style gets the job done, but will only add more value in run support if he can shed with more authority. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with legitimate NFL upside. Frame hasn’t been third-party verified, but appears to be over 6-foot. More notably, owns elite markers in both the 55-meter dash and the long jump. Likely will need a developmental year or two to adjust to the collegiate game and refine technique, but could be well worth the wait.”

Michigan’s 2025 class is already in good shape, but landing a commitment from Shamari Earls would be huge. The Wolverines might not be done making noise in this class, and that’s not just about Earls.