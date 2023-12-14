Michigan would be the perfect landing spot for Texas A&M transfer Chase Bisontis.

The Michigan football team has had one of the best offensive lines in college football for the past three years, but they will have to reload after this season. The Wolverines are going to be losing a lot of talent at the offensive line of scrimmage, and they will have to look to the transfer portal to add some more skill. One player that Michigan is targeting is Texas A&M football transfer Chase Bisontis, and it sounds like the Wolverines have a good chance of getting him.

Michigan football has had a lot of success with offensive line transfers in recent years. Olu Oluwatimi last year, Drake Nugent this year, etc. Chase Bisontis could be their next big get.