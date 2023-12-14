The Michigan football team has had one of the best offensive lines in college football for the past three years, but they will have to reload after this season. The Wolverines are going to be losing a lot of talent at the offensive line of scrimmage, and they will have to look to the transfer portal to add some more skill. One player that Michigan is targeting is Texas A&M football transfer Chase Bisontis, and it sounds like the Wolverines have a good chance of getting him.
Michigan football has had a lot of success with offensive line transfers in recent years. Olu Oluwatimi last year, Drake Nugent this year, etc. Chase Bisontis could be their next big get.
“LSU is trying really hard with Bisontis, and it's still early in the process, but he is a kid from New Jersey who may want to get closer home,” Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report wrote. “With the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and Rutgers Scarlet Knights in pursuit, those are a handful teams that could grant him that opportunity. The Wolverines have put together the nation's best offensive line consistently, and a roll-of-the-dice pick here is for Jim Harbaugh's team.”
With all of the talent that Michigan is going to lose, this would be a major get. The Wolverines need to hit the portal hard again this offseason, and landing Bisontis could get the ball rolling.
While the transfer portal is open now and a lot of teams are giving it a lot of attention, Michigan has another thing on their mind. The Wolverines are taking on Alabama in the College Football Playoff of New Year's Day. The Wolverines might land some commitments before then, but the CFP is definitely the team's main priority right now.