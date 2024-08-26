ANN ARBOR, MI – Game week is here for the Michigan football team as the Wolverines will begin their national title defense on Saturday night against Fresno State. That contest is just five days away, but Michigan still doesn't have a starting quarterback named. The competition is between Alex Orji and Davis Warren, and it's beginning to seem like we won't know who wins it until one of those two trots out for the first possession on Saturday night.

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore met with the media on Monday afternoon and the first question he received was about the QB competition. Moore isn't ready to name a starter just yet.

“We’re close,” Moore said. “In a good place.”

Alex Orji and Davis Warren are the two fighting for the job right now, but Jack Tuttle was also involved in the battle this offseason. Unfortunately, he is still battling an injury that has been lingering since last season, and he isn't in a spot to win the job right now.

We have seen this before from Michigan football

One thing that we know about Michigan football under Sherrone Moore is that a lot of things will look the same as they did when Jim Harbaugh was the coach. Moore obviously worked very closely with Harbaugh for multiple years, and he saw how the Wolverines were able to build success. Another thing that Harbaugh has done in the past is not name a starting QB before the season-opener.

In 2016, Wilton Speight and John O'Korn were battling it out for the Michigan starting QB job. Not only did Harbaugh not name a starter before the opener, but he also didn't release a depth chart in general. Point being, Moore, his staff and the Wolverines more than likely have a good idea of who will be taking the first snaps at QB against Fresno State.

The Wolverines and Bulldogs will kick off at 7:34 PM ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday night. The game will be airing on NBC. Michigan is currently favored by 21.5 points.