Michigan football fans demanded to know why a targeting penalty wasn't called after a Maryland hit left Roman Wilson with an injury.

Michigan football wide receiver Roman Wilson exited the game against Maryland with an injury after a physical hit in the first quarter. While Wolverines fans were upset that Wilson, who was spotted on the sideline in street clothes and later ruled out, is not going to be suiting up again on Saturday, a different emotion was the consensus among their fans: anger.

Michigan fans were livid that the referees opted not to throw a flag on Maryland football defender Dante Trader Jr for targeting after a hit they felt was to his head.

This fan felt that the play, which saw Trader level Wilson with a hit to the head/neck area as he ran across the middle of the field to make the 23-yard reception, was a textbook definition of targeting.

Even more infuriating to Michigan football fans was the fact that the referees initially threw the flag but opted to pick it up. Likely not helping matters is the recent Big Ten suspension of Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for the team's alleged sign-stealing operation.

Wolverines fans likely aren't experiencing many pleasant emotions when it comes to the conference, who they clearly feel is looking the other way on this hit that led to the Wilson injury.

Wilson, a senior, has been the team's most productive pass-catcher this year, as he had hauled in a team-high 36 receptions for 589 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Aside from being furious with Big Ten officiating, Michigan football fans will have to hope that the injury to Wilson is not a serious one. The Wolverines are currently holding onto a 23-10 lead at halftime.