College football insider Bruce Feldman suggests that more major changes could be coming to the Michigan football coaching staff

While the Michigan football team will be tasked with staying focused on their competition on the field against Maryland today and Ohio State next week, the university continues to fight battles on multiple fronts, taking punch after punch from the Big Ten and NCAA all while vying for their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. And from the sounds of it, they may need to be do so with a diminished coaching staff leading the way.

We know that Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season, and in a reversal of the school's original position, Harbaugh accepted the suspension rather than taking the decision to court. In addition to Harbaugh, the Wolverines have already had to cut ties with Connor Stalions, the Michigan football analyst at the center of the sign-stealing scandal, and within the last week, they've also fired Chris Partridge, their linebackers coach who was proven to have had a role in the attempted cover-up of the scheme. But there could be more fallout still to come, according to college football insider Bruce Feldman.

"Don't be surprised if there's more fallout coming from the personnel side at Michigan."@BruceFeldmanCFB gives the latest on the Michigan investigation and Harbaugh suspension ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5FZ4863rTe — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 18, 2023

How Michigan has continued on the winning path through all of the turmoil and remained unblemished beats me, given the fact that we're watching this program shatter before our very eyes. If anything, it shows you the resolve of the young men competing on the field and the ability of the increasingly controversial coaching staff to keep the team locked in to the task at hand… winning a National Championship for the first time since Lloyd Carr led the Wolverines to a perfect season in 1997.

Now whether the Michigan football team accomplishes this mission remains to be seen, but as more information comes to light, it's feeling like this is becoming a ‘last dance' sort of season for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. With whispers of an NFL return growing louder and a potential season-long suspension in 2024 possibly on the table if he were to return to Ann Arbor, we could be just weeks away from Harbaugh announcing he'll be coaching elsewhere next season. But will it come after he and the Wolverines hoist Big Ten and NCAA championship trophies?

Again, that remains to be seen.