The Michigan Wolverines have had a rough couple of weeks, to put it lightly. After losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff and hearing head coach Jim Harbaugh’s name in NFL rumors, Michigan is now also under NCAA investigation.

The Wolverines are expecting to receive a Notice of Allegations by Friday, per Austin Meek and Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. Meek and Auerbach reported that the school believes the infractions are, “relatively minor.”

Michigan is being accused of having an analyst coach players on the field while another involved text messages that, “violated NCAA rules.” Meek and Auerbach’s sources confirmed that the Wolverines self-reported many of their infractions, including their analyst coaching on the field.

Still, it is not clear exactly what type of punishment the Wolverines could/will receive from the NCAA.

Michigan’s NCAA investigation comes less than a week after they fell to TCU 51-45 in the semifinals of the CFP. Despite the loss, this investigation and potential NFL interest, Harbaugh said he plans to remain Michigan’s head coach.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I’ll be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” Harbaugh said. “Our mission as Wolverines continues and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm.”

The Wolverines expect to hear from the NCAA soon about their infractions. Michigan is aware of their faults, yet believe they were minor in nature. With so much turmoil surrounding the program as is, Michigan will hope the NCAA goes lenient on them.