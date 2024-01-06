Jim Harbaugh speaks up for college athletes

There has been much said about the integrity of Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football this season, with more condemnation and speculation sure to come. One can't claim, however, that the head coach doesn't care about student athletes.

Ahead of the Wolverines' National Championship face-off with the Washington Huskies on Monday, he is making sure to advocate for players' rights once again.

“Jim Harbaugh gave another impassioned plea for revenue sharing,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported from Houston, Texas at Michigan's media day on Saturday. “He proposes slicing 5 to 10-percent off salaries and TV deals to create a pot for all student athletes. Memorable line he took from his dad: “We’re all robbing the same train here.”

That is a nice idea, but this is not a utopia. Harbaugh's plan, while seemingly a practical one, would require sacrifices to be made from conference higher-ups and big-time head coaches. There is no way to know if it is feasible, though, until more in-depth discussions are had. So, he should get credit for trying to get the ball rolling with this informal proposal.

Can common ground be reached in the world of college athletics?

Although the sport continues to undergo significant changes,- conference realignment, expanded College Football Playoff format- public interest is rising as a whole. New television contracts are considerably more lucrative than they have been in the past, as Harbaugh noted during his media session, which means there should be a bigger piece of the pie available to the athletes.

Many are sympathetic to the cause, believing that those who are most responsible for generating the revenue should be fairly compensated. The emergence of NIL has changed many players' lives, but the disparity in wealth is obviously still substantial when considering the amount of money universities and conferences rake in on a yearly basis. This will probably be a debate until the end of humanity.

Focus will shift from this topic for a few hours on Monday, though, when Jim Harbaugh leads Michigan football against Washington in the title game.