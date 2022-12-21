By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh has already gone on the record that he doesn’t have any present plans of leaving Michigan football to coach in the NFL again. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors to continue about his potential to return to the pros. He is even already being linked to the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently coached by Jeff Saturday.

Fox News NFL writer Armando Salguero believes that Harbaugh will eventually open up about his desire to be a head coach in the pros again. Salguero also said that Colts owner Jim Irsay and Harbaugh had even discussed about the job.

“Jim Harbaugh has already spoken with Jim Irsay about the head coaching job,” Salguero shared, via OutKick.

It’s not the best time for Harbaugh to address these rumors, however. For one, Michigan football is in the middle of preparation for a huge College Football Playoff semifinal game against the TCU Horned Frogs later this month in the Fiesta Bowl.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan football has put together a 13-0 overall record (9-0 in the conference) in the 2022 college football season, but the ultimate goal is definitely to bring to Ann Arbor a national title.

Since Harbaugh started coaching Michigan football in 2015, the Wolverines have won at least nine games in five different seasons, though, they have only won a bowl game, so far.

As for the Colts, they will just have to wait out Harbaugh, who seems to have a major decision to make in the offseason, regardless of what his stance is at the moment.