Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy receives praise from NFL Draft scouts ahead of Big Ten Championship Game

One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft — assuming he declares — will be Michigan football's J.J. McCarthy. While Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are seemingly guaranteed to be the top two quarterbacks off the board barring any drastic changes or surprises, many consider McCarthy a first-round pick.

What makes McCarthy interesting is the Wolverines never had to rely on him. He played well all year — completing 74.3% of his passes for 19 touchdowns and four interceptions — but was rarely the focal point on his team thanks to their great defense and running game.

This was most evident during the Wolverines' win over Penn State when McCarthy threw just eight passes the whole game and won. Still, some NFL scouts love that about him.

“The thing I liked, he knew there were a ton of scouts there and he threw it eight times,” one scout said. “Yet after the game, J.J. was celebrating. He didn’t give a (hoot). You saw him running all over. Tells me loud and clear he is a team guy,” via Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Other scouts chimed in with praised for the Michigan football quarterback.

“I love McCarthy,” one NFL executive said. “He may not have enough juice to get him over Williams, but there is something about J.J,” via Biggs.

“He’s definitely athletic enough in the pocket,” said a national scout. “He’s got all the necessary arm talent. He’s accurate enough. I like his confidence. There’s that fine line of taking risks and not being stupid, and usually he’s at that line. For whatever reason, there’s been a few games this year he’s been crossing that line.”