LSU football head coach Brian Kelly enters a pivotal fourth season with the Tigers. He sent shockwaves in Dec. 2021 by leaving Notre Dame for the Southeastern Conference power. Turns out there was a “surprise” on Kelly's end, too.

More so on the adjustment side of things. Kelly made this admission in a conversation with the College GameDay podcast on Sunday.

“We were surprised,” Kelly explained. “My wife and I thought that we were going to the South and that we would be having to find somewhere to be Catholic, right?”

Kelly and his wife got a big surprise after.

“But, it’s not Baptist here. This is one of the strongest Catholic enclaves in the entire state, if not the entire South,” Kelly said.

Turns out Kelly walked into another area deep in its Roman Catholic faith. Even with its Southern Baptist vibe.

“So that was an incredibly smooth transition for us culturally because faith is important, right? And then family can be part of that. So with faith and family, it was an easy transition,” Kelly said.

Is Brian Kelly on LSU hot seat?

Kelly will need to stay in faith for the 2025 season. He's entering, arguably, his most pressurized season yet.

LSU is yet to surpass the 10-win mark under Kelly. Far different from the four he delivered at Notre Dame — including the 2012 team that played for the national championship.

Kelly already stresses the need for LSU to beat Clemson out the gate. His Tigers stumbled early against a USC team that sparked a brutal response from Kelly.

LSU hasn't won a national title since the 2019 season — before Kelly took the reins. The SEC since witnessed Alabama and Georgia claim a combined three national championships. Even SEC newcomer Texas clinched a College Football Playoff spot and made a run into the semifinals last season.

Kelly believes he's got his best roster ever at LSU, though. He's also a proven winner — enduring only one sub .500 campaign since 2005. But he'll need to ensure the '25 campaign will be blessed in Baton Rouge — or the LSU fans will demand a new leader.