Ahead of the Ohio State game, Michigan football's JJ McCarthy has looked like a different QB without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline.

Michigan's football season has been a roller coaster of emotions, marked by outstanding performances and unexpected twists. At the center of this whirlwind is the undeniable impact of head coach Jim Harbaugh, or rather, the absence of his guiding presence on the sidelines. J.J. McCarthy, the talented young quarterback, seems to find himself in uncharted territory when Harbaugh is not there to orchestrate the Wolverine game plan, though.

JJ McCarthy is not the same quarterback without Jim Harbaugh

The statistics tell a compelling story. In the five games that Harbaugh has been suspended, McCarthy's numbers have experienced a noticeable dip across the board, according to The Score. Completion percentage (71%-72%), touchdowns (7-11), interceptions (4-0), yards per game (180-238), and the overall team points (30.2-45) have all suffered in Harbaugh's absence off the sideline compared to his presence on the sideline.

A stark example of this downturn was McCarthy's recent performance against Maryland, where he threw for a mere 141 yards, failing to register a passing touchdown for the third consecutive game, and tossing an interception. This performance stands in stark contrast to the quarterback's capabilities, especially considering his stellar showing in pivotal moments last season.

Michigan football as a whole is different without Jim Harbaugh

The statistics, while informative, only scratch the surface. The real impact of Harbaugh's absence becomes apparent when delving into the dynamics of the game. Michigan football's matchup against Penn State two weeks ago highlighted a conservative offensive strategy, with the Wolverines attempting only one pass in the second half, running on 33 consecutive plays. McCarthy only threw the ball eight times, completing seven, for just 60 yards. While this might showcase the team's trust in the running game, it also raises questions about their confidence in McCarthy and the offensive line, particularly when facing tougher defenses like the one they faced against Penn State.

Michigan-Ohio State game will have massive implications for JJ McCarthy and others

The upcoming clash against Ohio State this weekend looms large now, and the absence of Harbaugh from the sidelines amplifies its significance ten-fold. McCarthy and the Michigan football offense will be going up against the third ranked total defense, second ranked scoring defense, and eighth ranked red zone defense in the country, who have seven interceptions this season. McCarthy's ability to rise to the occasion without his head coach could be the linchpin that determines the outcome of this crucial game, one that carries massive implications for not only the Big Ten Championship Game, but the College Football Playoff. Not to mention the coaching legacies and their current careers on both sides.

It's essential to recognize McCarthy's past successes, however, most notably his standout performance against Ohio State football one year ago, albeit in the raucous environment of Ohio Stadium. The junior threw for 263 yards and three touchdown to no interceptions, completing 12-of-24 passes in 45-23 beatdown of the Buckeyes. But that, of course, was with Harbaugh on the sideline. Harbaugh's absence injects an element of uncertainty into the equation that no one is quite sure how to quantify in a game with such massive stakes.

Make no doubt, though, that as the team braces for the Ohio State showdown, the Michigan football faithful will be turning their eyes toward McCarthy. They will be eagerly waiting to see how he responds to the massive challenge ahead of him, which has seemingly become even greater now because of the controversary outside the playing field, causing their coach to miss the most important game of the season.