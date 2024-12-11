Michigan football star Will Johnson announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, posting a lengthy announcement while thanking a lot of the people in his life responsible for helping him get to this point, including former head coach Jim Harbaugh

“To my coaches- Thank you to Coach Harbaugh for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at Michigan,” Johnson's announcement says. “It was a true honor. Thank you to Coach Herb, Coach Minter and Coach Clink for the role each of you played in helping me develop, both on and off the field, during my time at Michigan. Thank you, Coach Morgan and Coach Wink, for the knowledge and support you've provided to me throughout this past year. It means the world to me. Thank you to SMSB and all my high school and youth coaches that helped me get to this point- it's been a dream come true.”

Johnson also then went on to thank his family, the Michigan football fans, and his teammates for helping him on the way before saying that he was declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Michigan football's Will Johnson expected to go high in NFL Draft

It was not a surprise to see Johnson declare for the draft after his career at Michigan. Despite dealing with injuries this season, he is still viewed as one of, if not the best prospect in this class. Travis Hunter is viewed as the best prospect overall by most evaluators due to his two-way abilities, but simply as a corner, Johnson is commonly viewed the best in the class.

It would be a surprise if Johnson does not go in the top ten of the upcoming draft, and potentially in the top five, depending on the order that is set at the end of the current NFL season.