Michigan football is still in search of their next offensive coordinator and it appears the Wolverines have found their man.

The program is expected to hire former North Carolina OC Chip Lindsey, who has extensive experience. Via Pete Thamel:

“Sources: North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has emerged as the target of Michigan's OC search. The deal is not yet finalized, but he's the expected hire. He's the former head coach at Troy and has has been the OC at Arizona State, Southern Miss, Auburn and UCF.”

As mentioned, he was the head coach at Troy while serving as the offensive coordinator at Auburn, Southern Miss, and UCF as well before taking the UNC job. He's been in Chapel Hill for the last two seasons.

The Wolverines are in serious need of a new offensive mind. They finished with a 7-5 record in 2024 after winning a National Championship last season. Michigan football failed to replicate its past success after losing a laundry list of players to the NFL draft. The program ultimately fired OC Kirk Campbell just days after upsetting Ohio State in Week 14.

Overall, Michigan football scored just 22.3 points per game and ranked 130th in the nation in total yards. Lindsey will have the chance to work with five-star QB recruit Bryce Underwood, who is expected to be the real deal. Lindsey has experience coaching future NFL signal-callers, including Drake Maye, Jarrett Stidham, and Nick Mullens.

North Carolina meanwhile is looking to potentially hire Bill Belichick as their next head coach after firing Mack Brown. If Lindsey does indeed take the job in Ann Arbor and Belichick ends up with the Tar Heels, he'll have to replace Lindsey.

Lindsey will have his work cut out for him after Michigan's dismal '24 campaign, but he certainly has the resume to help turn the ship around.