The Michigan football team has done a good job closing out their 2025 recruiting class with a lot of momentum, and they are starting to turn the page to the 2026 class. The Wolverines improved their NIL game tremendously recently, and they should be able to compete with anybody for recruits. Right now, they seem to be in a good spot with 2026 four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo.

“Oklahoma, USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Texas are schools doing a great job of recruiting me right now,” Felix Ojo said, according to an article from On3.

It's still very early and the Michigan football team has some stiff competition, but that is definitely a good sign for the Wolverines.

Felix Ojo is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #29 player in the 2026 class, the #6 OT and the #4 player in the state of Texas. Ojo currently attends Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas. Right now, Ojo has his sights set on the Fourth of July for his commitment. That is also his birthday.

“I would describe this stage in my recruitment as a really decisive process,” Ojo said. “I am narrowing down what I want in a college. I’m nowhere close to a decision, but I do want to commit on the Fourth of July, which is my birthday, or at least before my senior season starts.”

The Michigan football team is in a good spot right now, and Bryce Underwood is a big reason why.

“One school that is standing higher than the others is Michigan with Bryce Underwood committing,” Ojo added. “Also, Ohio State is high on my list because of what they’re building over there.”

Michigan is definitely a top choice for Felix Ojo, and their four-game win streak over Ohio State could help sway him away from their arch rival.