By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Andrew Luck was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The Stanford product gave a special shoutout to former Cardinal and current Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, per maizenbrew.com.

“My Stanford experience was no exception. It was littered with exceptional coaches. A massive, massive thank you to them, starting with Coach Harbaugh who was the first head coach,” Luck said.

Luck later thanked other coaches who were on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford.

“You helped shape an amazing experience for an 18-year-old setting foot on campus, I’ll forever be indebted to you guys.”

Andrew Luck is remembered as one of the better quarterbacks to ever play college football. He threw for 37 touchdowns and over 3,500 yards in his final season as a Cardinal. Luck was projected to be a tremendous NFL quarterback and found success throughout the early portion of his professional career. However, he retired early following an injury-plagued tenure in the league.

As for Jim Harbaugh, he’s in the midst of a terrific season with Michigan. The Wolverines are the 2nd best team in the nation and are currently preparing for the College Football Playoff. His impressive coaching prowess has led to reports of NFL teams looking to pry him away from Michigan. But Harbaugh recently shut down the rumors.

“I think the people are going to be happy to know that I’ll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”

Andrew Luck and Jim Harbaugh are college football legends, and Harbaugh is on a Hall of Fame track without question.