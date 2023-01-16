Overall, the 2022-23 campaign has gone relatively swimmingly for head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team. At 12-5, the team owns the third-best record in the Big Ten Conference, behind only nationally ranked squads in Rutgers and Purdue, and is fresh off a seven-game win streak.

However, things have not gone the Spartans’ way lately. On Friday, the squad lost to Illinois by a final score of 75-66. Plus, Izzo provided a brutal Malik Hall injury update that indicates the forward is set to miss an extended period of time with a foot injury, per the Detroit Free Press’s Chris Solari:

“MSU coach Tom Izzo says Malik Hall “‘is gonna be out for a while, maybe a long while'” with his left foot injury suffered at Illinois on Friday. “‘The preliminary stuff did not look great.'” Not playing today.”

Malik Hall, 22, is a 6’8″ forward from Aurora, Illinois. He’s in his fourth year as a member of the Spartans after spending his formative years at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas. Hall is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks across nine appearances this season (four starts) as a senior. Albeit on a small sample size, Hall is shooting the ball incredibly well both from the field and behind the three-point arc. He’s converting 51.5% of his total field goal attempts and 38.9% of his threes, both percentages almost cracking his career bests.

Here’s to hoping that Hall is able to make a return to the court sooner rather than later.