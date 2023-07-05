The Michigan State Spartans finished with a 3-6 record in the Big Ten East last season, a massive disappointment for Coach Mel Tucker's squad. The Spartans got walloped by in-state rival Michigan by a score of 29-7 in Ann Arbor.

Tucker and company have more returning talent than most fans think, however. The team's recruiting hasn't been the best on paper, but Tucker is quietly loading up on prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

Recently, the son of a well known Super Bowl participant signed up to play for Michigan State football. The team has pursued four-star prospects and is now starting to close on some of them.

On Monday, July 4, four-star cornerback Justin Denson chose the Spartans over traditional powers Florida and Oklahoma, and Michigan State football fans were loving it on Twitter.

“Welcome home!! The no fly zone is back. #GoGreen,” wrote one fan following the commitment. “Congratulations on making an outstanding decision. It will pay dividends for your entire lifetime,” another fan said.

Denson is a 6-foot-2, 185 pound athlete from Kingston, Pennsylvania. He has shown physicality, awareness, and long strides in the open field.

The Spartans are expected to return All-Big Ten caliber running back Jalen Berger this season, along with an underrated defense including standout linebacker Cal Halladay.

The over/under for the Spartans has been set at 5.5 wins for 2023. Some would consider that a fair assessment considering Michigan State football's recent struggles.

Tucker's program now has the 48th ranked recruiting class for 2024 according to Rivals.com, with just 11 commits compared to 25 for rival Michigan and 22 for defending back-to-back national champions Georgia.

If Michigan State football can continue to recruit players of Denson's caliber, the program may find itself back in the upper echelons of the Big Ten, and the nation, sooner rather than later.