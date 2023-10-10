After going 11-2 with a victory in the Peach Bowl in 2021, the Michigan State football program seemed to be in a great spot. They had won two in a row against rival Michigan, and Mel Tucker looked like a great hire. Unfortunately for the Spartans, it's been all downhill since that 2021 season. Michigan State had championship aspirations for the 2022 season, but they followed up their impressive 2021 campaign with a 5-7 record, and things have gotten even worse this year.

Michigan State football wasn't expected to do much on the field this year, but the program took a big hit when Mel Tucker was fired earlier this season due to an ongoing sexual harassment investigation. It is extremely unfortunate for the players in this program who worked hard to have a season, and now they have lost their head coach. Because of the firing of Tucker, the transfer portal is now open for Michigan State players, and running back Jordon Simmons has entered his name, according to a tweet from On3.

Jordon Simmons hasn't gotten a lot of action since joining this Michigan State team. He had a decent amount of carries in 2020 and 2021, but last season he had four carries for nine yards, and this year he has seven carries for 14 yards. It will be interesting to see where he ends up and to see the impact he has on his new team.

Expect some more Spartans to enter their name into the portal while the window is open. This team is 2-3 on the year and they are without a coach, so it's not exactly a situation that players want to be in.