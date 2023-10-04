The Michigan State football program is searching for a new head coach after firing Mel Tucker for cause due to sexual misconduct allegations. A ton of candidates should have interest in this job, and one insider revealed two of the potential frontrunners that Michigan State could target. However, Urban Meyer, the former Florida, Utah, and Ohio State head coach, surprisingly became a rumored candidate.

On Wednesday, those rumors were quickly put to bed, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

‘About the “reports” linking Urban Meyer to the Michigan State HC job… I just checked with him. There is zero truth to it with him being a candidate for it. He has no interest in that, and is happy with what he’s doing now at Fox Sports.'

There you have it. The Urban Meyer-Michigan State football head coach rumors can be thrown away. It was a bit of a surprising rumor as well, especially given the way Meyer's tenure ended during his brief NFL stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his current role at Fox Sports.

The Spartans have a big decision to make with their next head coach, especially with the way the Mel Tucker era came to an end after they gave him a massive extension. So, Urban Meyer would've been a very surprising candidate, although a return to the Big Ten would've been fun.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman also reportedly shut down interest in the job, and it could be a while before the Michian state football program hires a new head coach.