It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Michigan State-Boston College prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Michigan State-Boston College.

The Boston College Eagles have started this season well under head coach Bill O'Brien. Though O'Brien endured some very tough losses as the head coach of the Houston Texans, presiding over a very large blown lead in the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs, it remains that he has been a solid coach for most of his career. It's not as though he has generated bad results. No. He has generated good results, just not elite results. The possibility of achieving at a top-tier level, but then falling short, has created a lot of criticism in O'Brien's career, but it is definitely worth saying that O'Brien has established a standard of competence and reasonably good consistency. We are being reminded of this in O'Brien's first season at Boston College. The Eagles won at Florida State as a 17-point underdog. They didn't win outright at Missouri, but they covered the spread and gave the Tigers — a team ranked in the top 10 — a very tough battle before losing on the road by only six points. Boston College has definitely played a lot better in September than most people were expecting. The Eagles have reason to think they can greatly exceed expectations and can finish in the top five of the ACC, which would represent tremendous progress and a big upgrade from previous Eagle coach Jeff Hafley, who is now on the staff of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

Michigan State is led by coach Jonathan Smith, who left Oregon State when the Pac-12 imploded and wanted to find a power conference job. He chose the Big Ten and East Lansing. There are signs that Smith can indeed turn Michigan State back into a strong program. The Spartans won outright as an underdog on the road at Maryland. Their 2024 passing game is better than it was in 2023, though it is early in the season. This is a good test of where Michigan State stands, and we should know a lot more about the Spartans after they face O'Brien's overachieving Eagles.

How to Watch Michigan State vs Boston College

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network, ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The win at Maryland showed how good this team can be. Michigan State is being undervalued with this spread of nearly a touchdown. This feels like a field goal game, win or lose, for the Spartans. Keep in mind about Boston College that the win over Florida State doesn't seem as impressive now as it was back on Labor Day. Florida State has continued to regress. BC's win feels a lot more ordinary and less spectacular.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College, by losing to Missouri on the road by only six, won a lot of respect. Many people thought BC would get crushed in that game. This team is for real and will prove it against Michigan State.

Final Michigan State-Boston College Prediction & Pick

We have some beliefs about these teams, but beliefs are not the same as clear-cut certainties we would be willing to bet on. Stay away from this game.

Final Michigan State-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +6.5