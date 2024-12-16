ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michigan State has been a great team this year, while Oakland has been struggling and disappointing overall. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Oakland prediction and pick.

Michigan State is 8-2 this season, with notable wins against Colorado, North Carolina, Minnesota, and Nebraska. Then, they have notable losses against Kansas and Memphis. Jaden Akins is the biggest key player in the backcourt for the Spartans. This is a unique matchup for the Spartans because this is almost a neutral site game in Detroit. This should be a big game against Oakland for the Spartans.

Oakland is 3-5 with notable wins against Wright State and Toledo. They have big losses against Boise State, Illinois, and Kansas. This team goes as Allen Mukeba goes on offense. The Golden Grizzlies have struggled at times this year. They could make a big statement against the Spartans in this game. This game should be a unique matchup in Detroit against the Spartans.

Here are the Michigan State-Oakland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Oakland Odds

Michigan State: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Oakland: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Oakland

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV:ESPN2/ESPN+

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State has been solid on offense this year. They score 82.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48.2%, and have a three-point percentage of 27.2%. Three Spartans players are averaging over double digits this season, with Jaden Akins leading at 13 points per game. Then, Jeremy Fears Jr. leads in assists at 5.9 per game. This offense relies on Jaden Akins the most, but Jase Richardson and Frankie Fidler have also been playing well this year on offense. The Spartans have been solid and balanced on offense this year and have the talent to overwhelm the Golden Grizzlies in Detroit.

Michigan State's defense has been solid this year. They allow 68.3 points per game, 41.2% from the field, and 30.4% from behind the arc. Then, Jaxon Kohler has been the best rebounder this season, with 8.3 per game. Then, Xavier Booker leads the team with 0.8 blocks per game. Finally, two different Spartans are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman tied for the team lead in steals with 1.1. Michigan State is known for its defense under Tom Izzo, and they should be able to shut down a bad Oakland offense. It helps that the Golden Grizzlies are playing in Detroit, but Michigan State should overwhelm them on defense.

Why Oakland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oakland's offense has struggled this year. They score 61.8 points per game, have a 41.4% field goal percentage, and a 25.3% three-point shooting percentage. Three Golden Grizzlies are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Allen Mukeba leading at 13.6 points per game. Next, Jaylen Jones also leads the team in assists at 3.6 per game. The Golden Grizzlies have struggled to score on offense this year. They lost sharp-shooter Jack Gohlke and all-around power forward Trey Townsend from their NCAA Tournament team last year, and they have struggled to find much offense this season. Michigan State can overwhelm and shut this entire team down on offense.

Oakland's defense has played well this year. They allow 66.6 points per game, 43.8% from the field, and 35.1% from behind the arc. Down low, Tuburu Naivalurua leading with rebounding at 7.6 per game. Then, Mukeba leads the team in blocks per game at 1.6. Finally, three Golden Grizzlies are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jayson Woodrich leading the team with 1.4 steals. The Golden Grizzlies have shown they can play well on defense this year and can play in a rock fight against the Spartans. Still, Michigan State has the talent, coaching, and balance to play well against this defense in Detroit.

Final Michigan State-Oakland Prediction & Pick

Michigan State is easily the better team in this game. Oakland has had a rough start to the season and has not improved. Michigan State should be able to shut down this offense and win convincingly. The Golden Grizzlies have played solid defense, but they do not have the physicality to match up. Expect the Spartans to win and cover in this game against Oakland.

Final Michigan State-Oakland Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -17.5 (-110)