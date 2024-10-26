It's safe to say things are not going well for the Michigan football program this season, and a bold move is needed to shake things up. While it is likely too late for the 4-3 Wolverines to make the playoffs and defend their title, a Bowl game is still in play if the team can right the ship. So, heading into the Week 9 Michigan-Michigan State game, Sherrone Moore is going to try a unique move at quarterback and play both Davis Warren and Alex Orji.

“Can confirm 247 Sports report that Davis Warren is expected to start for Michigan at quarterback against Michigan State. Back-up Alex Orji is likely to see time in a change-of-pace roll [sic] to highlight the quarterback run game,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Saturday.

Since losing J.J. McCarthy following the school's national title win in January, Michigan has failed to find a full-time starting quarterback who can consistently lead the team to victory and, maybe more importantly, not turn the ball over. Against Michigan State, using Warren and Orji in short bursts and highlighting their strengths may be the best option.

The 2024 Michigan quarterback battle

Michigan football has three starting(ish)-caliber quarterbacks, but none of the three have gotten the job done this season.

Senior Davis Warren started the season and has the best completion percentage (66.7%) and the most passing yards (444). However, his two touchdowns to six interceptions weren't getting the job done. Junior Alex Orji has the most passing touchdowns (three) and has run for 124 yards but after leading the team to an upset over USC, he's struggled as well.

Finally, 25-year-old former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle looked good immediately when coming in for Orji, but his poor play in a loss to Illinois illustrated why he has less than 1,500 passing yards in six college football seasons.

Now, Michigan heads into a battle with its in-state rival with a new plan. By rotating Warren and Orji, Moore could get the best of both worlds, utilizing his best passer and his best runner in the same game.

That said, the old adage is if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none.