ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michigan is one of the best teams in the Big Ten this year, while Minnesota has been awful and has had a rough season up to this point. These teams are heading in completely opposite directions. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Minnesota prediction and pick.

Michigan is 13-3 this season, with notable wins against TCU, Xavier, Wisconsin, Iowa, USC, and UCLA. They also have losses to Wake Forest, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Vladislav Goldin makes the Wolverines go down low, and he can be dominant in this game against a team that has struggled as much as Minnesota has. Even on the road, the Wolverines get a great matchup in this one.

Minnesota is 8-9, with zero notable wins. They also have big losses against Wichita State, Wake Forest, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State, and Wisconsin. Dawson Garcia is the big shining light for the Golden Gophers on offense this year. Garcia is the best player for an offense that has struggled all season. They have an opportunity to make a giant statement at home against the Wolverines.

Here are the Michigan-Minnesota College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Minnesota Odds

Michigan: -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -550

Minnesota: +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan's offense has been one of the best in the Big Ten this season. They score 85.1 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 51.9%, and have a three-point percentage of 37.8%. The key to this offense has been their balance, and five different players average over double digits in scoring, with Goldin leading the team with 15.4 points per game.

Tre Donaldson has been the lead guard behind this offense and leads the team in assists with 4.3 per game. Minnesota has been at least okay on defense, but this balance on the Wolverines' offense makes them excel in this game. They should get their buckets on this Minnesota defense.

Michigan's defense has been okay at best this season, but they have not needed to be elite with their offense. They allow 68.1 points per game, 39.2% from the field, and 29.5% from behind the arc. Danny Wolf has emerged as a beast down low next to Goldin, leading the team with 10.1 rebounds per game.

Goldin also leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game. Two players also average at least one steal, with Wolf and Roddy Gayle Jr. tied for the team lead at 1.1 per game. This defense should have no issues against a Minnesota offense that is the worst in the Big Ten. Even with the game on the road, the Wolverines should shut down Minnesota.

Minnesota's offense has been awful this year and is the worst in the Big Ten. They score 68.4 points per game, have a 44.2% field goal percentage, and a 32.3% three-point shooting percentage. Three Golden Gophers are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Dawson Garcia is the main player that can consistently get buckets, averaging 18.6 points per game.

Regarding ball movement, Lu'Cye Patterson is the leader with 3.8 assists per game, but Femi Odukale is just behind with 3.1 per game. This offense is all Garcia, and then not much after him. This is going to be a struggle against Michigan and the Wolverines' defense.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota's defense has been a bright spot. They allow 68.1 points per game, 43% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc. Garcia does everything for this team, leading the team in rebounding with 7.3 per game. Three players than average at least one steal, with Parker Fox leading with 1.4 per game.

Finally, Odukale leads the team in steals with 1.5 per game. This defense has been the one bright spot for this team. They get a really bad matchup against the Wolverines, and how well the Wolverines play on offense, thanks to how much balance they have as a roster.

Final Michigan-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Michigan is the pick in this game. Minnesota has had an awful season. Garcia is one consistent scorer for the Golden Gophers, and he can't do everything on his own. It helps that this game is at home, but Michigan is just playing better. Goldin, Donaldson, Gayle Jr., and Wolf are all better than any player on Minnesota. The Wolverines will shut down Minnesota and win and cover on the road.

Final Michigan-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Michigan -10.5 (-102)