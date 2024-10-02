ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week six of the college football season is here, and we have a rematch of last year's National Championship game taking place on Saturday as the Michigan football team is hitting the road to take on Washington. The Wolverines beat the Huskies in January to capture the national title, and Washington is hoping to avenge that loss this weekend. Both of these teams look very different this year as Michigan and Washington both have new head coaches, and they both lost a lot of elite talent to the NFL. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Michigan-Washington prediction and pick.

The Michigan football team is coming into this game with a 4-1 record and they are ranked #10 in the country. However, the Wolverines haven't really looked like a top-10 team this year. Michigan's lone loss isn't a bad one as it was to #2 Texas, but the Longhorns easily won the game in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines did pick up a huge win against #11 USC in week four, but then they almost lost at home to Minnesota last week after a disastrous fourth-quarter meltdown. It's hard to know how good this team is right now.

Washington needs to get a win in this one if they want a chance to keep up in the Big Ten. The Huskies have losses against Washington State and Rutgers, and neither of those looks good on the resume. Starting conference play with an early loss is not what you want, and the Huskies know that they can't afford to start 1-2. They will be at home and Husky Stadium should be rocking for this one.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan-Washington Odds

Michigan: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +112

Washington: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Washington

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: NBC/Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan football team can cover the spread/win this game because they are the better team. The Wolverines have more talent than Washington, and if they can play a clean game and not shoot themselves in the foot, they should take care of business. When Michigan has struggled this year, it has typically been because of their own mistakes/coaching blunders. If Michigan gets that cleaned up and plays to their full potential, they should absolutely leave Seattle with a victory.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington can cover this spread/win for a few reasons. First, they are at home and they have a great fan base that will be behind them making life tough on Michigan. Second, the Huskies know exactly what Michigan is going to do in this game. They are going to run the football. The Wolverines have zero passing presence, and if Washington can stop the run, they can win. Lastly, Washington is playing with a bit of desperation now that they have two losses and are 1-1 in conference play. The Huskies can't afford another loss, so they will be fighting to save their season.

Final Michigan-Washington Prediction & Pick

We're going with Michigan to cover the +2.5 here. The Wolverines have shown that they can beat talented teams as they took down USC, and Washington has taken a big step back from last year. Michigan is the better team, and if they can just come in and play a clean game, they should be able to get an outright win. The Wolverines win 17-13 in a low-scoring affair.

Final Michigan-Washington Prediction & Pick: Michigan +2.5 (-112)