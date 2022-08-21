Midnight Fight Express Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

Midnight Fight Express has been a hotly-anticipated indie brawler game for this quarter. Does it live up to the hype? In this article, let’s find out the details about Midnight Fight Express, including the release date, the story, and its gameplay.

Midnight Fight Express Release Date: August 23, 2022

Midnight Fight Express is coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. It launches on Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

Midnight Fight Express Gameplay

Midnight Fight Express is a brutal and intense brawler with a top-down, sometimes isometric camera perspective. In this game, you fight waves of foes as if you’re in an action movie. Punch, dodge, kick, counter, and deal finishers against countless enemies with your devastating martial arts moves – every move mo-capped by motion artist and stunt actor Eric Jacobus. Along the way, the player will be able to level up and power up. A skill tree allows the player to progress to new moves and developer their own unique, personal fighting style. Chain combos together and become the ultimate fighter in hand-to-hand combat. And, if the going gets tough, you can also rely on trusty weapons like knives, axes, shotguns, and explosives. With a total of 41 hand-crafted levels, the player will have a tough challenge ahead of them. And if you end up completing all of the levels, well – the world is your oyster. Customize everything from your move set to the character’s wardrobe, to the weapons and enemy types.

The game offers various difficulty modes to help the player enjoy the game in different ways.

Midnight Fight Express Story

The story of Midnight Fight Express is simple – You drop into the city at night, and you let your fists do all of the talking. Fight against crime as you take on an entire criminal organization the night before a planned city takeover, and become a hero before the sun even rises.