MARVEL Midnight Suns is one of the newest games to join the PS Plus subscription service this month of March 2024, giving PlayStation owners one of the unsung heroes of 2022.
Starting Tuesday, players who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra will have access to MARVEL Midnight Suns, along with seven other titles. Here's a full list of the new games coming to the PS Plus Extra service:
- Blood Bowl 3 – PS4, PS5
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – PS5
- LEGO DC Supervillains – PS4
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – PS4, PS5
- Mystic Pillars: Remastered – PS5
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition – PS4, PS5
- Resident Evil 3 (2020) – PS4, PS5
- Super Neptunia RPG – PS4
MARVEL Midnight Suns was a good game overshadowed by better ones. When it came out, gamers were busy with other titles like Elden Ring and Persona 5 Royal. There was also the feeling of fatigue towards superhero games starting to set in at the time, so even if the game ended up being good, some players were completely wary of it.
Now, game reviews eventually came out and showed that the game was actually good, so if you're a fan of deck-building games as well as turn-based tactics games, then you should try this out now that it's on PS Plus Extra.
The other games aren't anything to scoff at either, with games like Blood Bowl 3, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, LEGO DC Supervillains, Resident Evil 3, and of course, NBA 2K24, all presenting hundreds of hours of gameplay that'll probably last you until the arrival of the next batch of PS Plus games.
Meanwhile, five new games joined the PS Plus Premium service. These games are:
- Cool Boarders – PS4, PS5
- Gods Eater Burst – PS4, PS5
- Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier – PS4, PS5
- JoJos Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R – PS4, PS5
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – PS4
Gods Eater Burst is a great game that we'd recommend to fans of monster-hunting games. Whatever you feel about those kinds of games, this is one that you should check out.
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is also a nice title to look into. It's a visual novel series that has players take on the shoes of a defense lawyer, with investigative sequences where players try to recreate crime scenes, and court sequences where players try to uncover the truth by cross-examining witnesses and presenting evidence.
JoJos Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R was probably already in the libraries of fans of the anime series, but apart from being fanservice, the game is a nice fighting game to try out at least once, so try picking it up, too.
Cool Boarders is a nice throwback game if you miss games like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and SSX Tricky.
And finally, we have the most recent and final game in the Jak and Daxter series joining the subscription service as well. Is this a sign of things to come for the Jak and Daxter series? I do hope so, as I think Jak and Daxter can enjoy the same success Ratchet and Clank received when it got a shiny new game for a shiny new console.
And that's everything to cover for now. Which of these games are you booting up first? Personally, I'll be dipping my toes in Blood Bowl 3 because I've been interested in trying out the tabletop game. I also want to play some MARVEL Midnight Suns, as well as grind progress in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.