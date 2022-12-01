Published December 1, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

After a long wait, we finally have the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date – and along with it a look at the game’s supervillains.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date: December 2, 2022

MARVEL’s Midnight Suns will be coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on December 2, 2022. The game is now available for pre-order, which will allow players to unlock the Doctor Strange Defenders Skin at launch. MARVEL’s Midnight Suns originally had a March 2022 release date before being delayed to October 2022, and then finally to December 2, 2022.

MARVEL’s Midnight Suns will be featuring an interesting mix of gameplay. Comic Book games tend to focus more on the action and less on strategy, but Firaxis and 2K will be bringing their tactical acumen from XCOM and applying it to a MARVEL title. The game looks interesting, and we’re excited to try it out.

The game’s new “Darkness Falls” trailer ups the ante even more by introducing the game’s super villains: infernal and corrupted versions of the Scarlet Witch, Venom, Sabretooth, and The Hulk, all controlled by Lilith. Other super villains we see in the trailer include Crossbones and HYDRA.

Based on what we know about XCOM game design, we hazard a guess that the “permadeath” mechanic will instead turn heroes into corrupted versions of themselves instead of killing them off permanently, something you can’t do to comic book heroes in a video game. Hence, losing your characters to Lilith will actually increase the difficulty a little bit as well, as you’ll become forced to fight off characters that you have previously leveled up, and you’ll end up having to subdue them to get them back to your side.

