Firaxis has announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will have its Nintendo Switch port cancelled.

The reason behind the cancellation is unknown. Firaxis and 2K did not expound on the decision when the announcement was made, although we can imagine that the Nintendo Switch might be too limiting a machine for the marvelous powers contained within Midnight Stuns.

Meanwhile, the game’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will still be arriving on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles on May 11, 2023. On the same day, the game’s fourth post-launch DLC will be released, which will add Storm to the game’s roster of characters, as well as new missions in the DLC-spanning vampyre storyline. This final DLC is the last part of a four-piece puzzle that will awaken an age-old monster of myth once all four DLC campaigns have been completed. All four DLCs are included in the Legendary Edition of the game as well as the Season Pass, which are both available at launch for both PS4 and Xbox One. All DLC content is also available for individual purchase on both console versions on launch day.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launched late last year and was received positively by critics, praising the game for its depth of its turn-based deck-building strategy and fun moment-to-moment gameplay that has players controlling squads of superheroes fighting against the forces of Lilith. Meanwhile, most critics did not like the game’s handling of its side stories with the game’s superheroes, leading to some awkward albeit sometimes funny moments with the world’s mightiest heroes.