Published November 29, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

Midnight Suns will bring about a unique superhero game that is both unprecedented and intriguing. Here is the upcoming Midnight Suns roster.

As a superhero game with an ensemble cast, Midnight Suns will feature more than a dozen superheroes from the MARVEL comics. Apart from the popular mainstream characters like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, Midnight Suns will be featuring a lot more niche and dark superheroes, many of whom are anti-heroes even. The current roster shows a very varied one which gives lesser-known superheroes some time under the limelight. So far, here are the confirmed superheroes appearing in Midnight Suns (note: there’s no guarantee or indication that all superheroes will be playable in the game):

The Hunter (Original new character for Midnight Suns) Blade Captain America Captain Marvel The Caretaker Doctor Strange Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) Iron Man Magik Sister Grimm (Nico Minoru) Spider-Man Wolverine Scarlet Witch The Hulk

The following characters are also available as downloadable content:

Deadpool Venom Morbius Storm

The Hunter is a new character made specifically for Midnight Suns. As the main playable character, The Hunter has a plethora of skills they can learn and bring to the battle, along with a lot of customizable personalization options that will allow players to express themselves as their very own superhero character in the MARVEL universe.

In the Iron Man Hero Spotlight trailer, we see Tony Stark quipping jokes and desolating demons with his power armor. He appears to have strong multi-target attacks and devastating single-target attacks that will surely come in handy in some of the tighter moments in the game.

In the Doctor Strange Hero Spotlight trailer, we see the Sorcerer Supreme dishing out devastating spells at opponents, as well as using his magic to safeguard his teammates from bodily harm.

All Confirmed Supervillains in Midnight Suns

As with every superhero game, the good guys need to be balanced by the bad guys. While we have a couple of supervillains represented in the game so far, there are also a couple of superheroes who appear in the game trailers as enemies. These opponents you should expect to face in the game are:

Lilith – the main supervillain of the game so far Bob, Agent of HYDRA Crossbones HYDRA goons The Hulk Sabretooth Scarlet Witch Venom

More superheroes will surely be revealed as playable characters in the game as we approach the game’s release date. We’ll make sure to update this article as more information about MARVEL’s Midnight Suns gets revealed. Midnight Suns will be coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on December 2, 2022. Pre-order is now available, and getting the game early will earn players a Doctor Strange Defenders Skin.