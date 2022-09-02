Mike Gesicki: Fantasy Football Outlook for the 2022 NFL Season

Mike Gesicki is not a name that usually comes up when fans think of the best tight ends in the NFL. After a quiet rookie year in 2018, Gesicki has been steadily improving every season since being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the NFL draft.

In 2021, he had 73 receptions for 780 yards, both the best marks of his career, while also scoring twice. His number of catches increased by 20 compared to the previous season, yet his average yards-per-catch dropped from 13.3 to 10.7. Because of that, Gesicki becomes an intriguing player to have in fantasy football leagues and earn some precious points every week.

With that being said, here is the fantasy outlook for Mike Gesicki in the 2022 NFL season.

Mike Gesicki 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

For the past three seasons, Gesicki’s production in fantasy leagues has been solid and consistent. In 2019, he averaged 9.1 PPR fantasy points per game, 10.6 in 2020 then and 9.7 in 2021. His last two marks were enough to put him in the top 10 for the tight end position.

A good sign from Gesicki last season was his target share. At 18.6 percent, he had the best mark of his career, resulting in a career-high 112 targets. Miami’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and targeted tight end players 29 percent of the time in 2021, the second-highest in the league, according to Pro Football Network.

Gesicki finished in the top 10 amount tight ends in receptions, receiving yards, target share and route participation with 78 percent. He also lined up in the slot or wide in 94% of his snaps in 2021, according to FantasyPros. Because of that, he was able to create multiple mismatches and gain big yards.

Another pro from drafting Gesicki is that he only missed one game his entire career. If selected, the Miami tight end should be almost a guaranteed points producer every week, likely around 10. He can become a very decisive factor since fantasy league opponents might lose some players to injuries every time, while fans who have Gesicki can relax knowing he will be on the field.

Also, this is potentially a breakout year for Tagovailoa. Entering his third year in the league, the quarterback still needs to prove more. If the former Alabama Crimson Tide really goes off, Gesicki can benefit from a more effective playmaker.

However, things will likely change for Miami’s offense in 2022, affecting Mike Gesicki’s presence on the field. Even though they traded DeVante Parker, the Dolphins signed six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill. They also added Cedrick Wilson Jr., who comes off a career-best season with the Dallas Cowboys with 45 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, Chase Edmunds joined the squad, which could increase the run game in Miami’s playbook.

The team also has second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle, who comes off an impressive rookie campaign. The No. 6 pick last year set an NFL record for rookie receptions with 104. He also had 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.

Another problem is that Gesicki averaged just 3.2 yards-after-catch per reception, the second-lowest amount of the 42 qualifying tight ends.

Overall, Gesicki should still be able to produce good numbers when used. The problem is that his offensive role might dip significantly with the additions of quality weapons such as Hill, Wilson and Edmunds. Still, he can be a solid tight end to have, but not one of the first off the board.

Mike Gesicki will likely be available after round nine in most traditional fantasy football league formats. Because of that, he would be a nice piece, but fans should focus on other names and positions before Gesicki.