‘I’m not a big complainer’: Mike Gesicki keeps it real on failure to land Dolphins extension

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was hoping to come to terms on a contract extension after initially signing a $10.9 million franchise tag. Unfortunately, Gesicki and the Dolphins weren’t able to come to an agreement, meaning the tight end will play the 2022 season on that tag.

While Gesicki is surely bummed about not getting a long-term commitment, he understands the situation and won’t be making a big stink out of it.

“It’s a business. The team will do what’s best for the team,” Mike Gesicki said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “You’ve got to go out and perform. There’s not much else to say. I’m not a big complainer about it, make a big deal about it.”

Gesicki is focusing on having a big 2022 season for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa under center and new head coach Mike McDaniel at the helm. If Gesicki takes care of business on the field, he should be rewarded with a nice new contract.

Miami has a lot of talent on offense with Mike Gesicki, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as the top pass-catching options for Tua, with veteran Mohamed Sanu recently getting added to the mix. The Dolphins also have a deep running back room with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin.

Gesicki is coming off a stellar 2021 season in which he caught a career-high 73 passes for 780 yards and two scores. He would love to get in the end zone more in 2022 after getting there six times in 2020. Improving his blocking will also be a key to securing a lucrative contract from Miami.