Mike McDaniel’s immediate reaction to Tyreek Hill’s impressive Dolphins debut vs. Patriots

One of the main storylines of Week 1 centered on just how the multiple notable wide receivers who found new homes during the offseason would perform. In the case of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, he had quite a standout debut for Miami in its 20-7 home victory over the New England Patriots.

Hill did not show off his keen speed in the open field or haul in a receiving touchdown during the game, although he did build formidable chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The veteran wideout notched eight receptions for 94 receiving yards, including one catch that sure caught the Patriots secondary by surprise.

After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took some time to evaluate Hill’s regular season debut in Miami. McDaniel stressed the importance of making Hill a focal point in offensive coordinator Frank Smith’s game plan on a game-by-game basis, but in cases where defenses shift their primary focus to him, the team plans to adjust accordingly.

“Tyreek made some plays,” McDaniel said. “Our plan is always to get him involved. Defenses can kind of dictate the terms, so you try to – this is a difficult game plan process with him in that regard because over the years he has been doing it for so long. Coach Belichick has done a ton of presentation, so you’re not really sure how many times you want Tyreek at the point of attack.

“There were a couple of times that he was No. 1. There were a couple of times he was No. 2, but he made a couple of plays and Tyreek is the same way. … I think each and every game we’ll do our best to feature him unless the defense has to fully commit to take him away, which is good news for the Miami Dolphins because we have some other playmakers, which you guys saw today.”

While Hill led the Dolphins in targets with 12 in the game, Tagovailoa did also look toward some of the other speedy playmakers on offense. Overall, nine different Dolphins players hauled in a reception against the Patriots, including Jaylen Waddle, who recorded 69 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Dolphins will now look ahead to a road showdown with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.