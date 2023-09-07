Mike Tirico's net worth in 2023 is $14 million. The current voice of Thursday Night Football on NBC, Tirico, has been the voice of some iconic moments in sports history. Let's look at Mike Tirico's net worth in 2023.

Mike Tirico's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $14 million

From serving as a sports director on a local radio station to calling the best sporting events in the world, Mike Tirico is always up to the challenge. This is why Mike Tirico's net worth in 2023 sits at approximately $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mike Tirico was born on December 13, 1966, in Queens, New York. He always has shown an interest in journalism, attending the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. During his time at Syracuse, he also served as sports director at a CBS affiliate and hosted a show on the campus radio station. Ironically, his first guest on the radio show was Bob Costas, a Syracuse alum who you will read about later in this article.

Mike Tirico starts at ESPN

Mike Tirico would get his start, like many others, as an anchor on “Sportscentre”. His most notable work from his time at ESPN is his play-by-play work for the Thursday Night College football game. He also did work with NBA, PGA, and college basketball. Tirico also did work on ESPN radio, handling play-by-play of the NBA finals. There was a shortlived show titled, “The Mike Tirico Show” where he co-hosted with Scott Van Pelt. When Tirico's television work became too strenuous, he left the show and paved the way for Ryen Russillo to co-host the new “Scott Van Pelt Show”.

In addition to these things, Tirico also anchored many big events for ESPN including golf majors and major soccer events. His last role with the company involved him working on the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament.

Mike Tirico heads to NBC Sports

Tirico would join NBC Sports in July 2016, calling the play-by-play of the 2016 Open Championship. He also would be the in-studio host for Thursday and Friday of the same tournament. He would also take the lead in another big event in the Summer of 2016, the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The man he replaced as the studio host for the Olympics was none other than Bob Costas, his first radio interview.

This wouldn't be the last time he replaced Costas at NBC Sports. Following Costas' official retirement, Tirico was officially announced as his replacement at the Olympic games and as studio host for “Football Night in America”. Tirico continued to add to his list of responsibilities in 2017. He replaced Al Michaels as play-by-play announcer for “Thursday Night Football”, and he would take over the Triple Crown coverage. Tirico also would become the full-time play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame football.

Tirico continued to show off his range on NBC, moving on to do play-by-play for hockey games and become the in-studio host for the NHL Winter Classic. He has also continued to host Olympic coverage and Super Bowls.

Mike Tirico's accolades

Tirico has had an illustrious career in sports broadcasting, connecting his voice to many of sports' biggest moments. For his work, Tirico has been nominated for seven Sports Emmy Awards as Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host. He has won the award twice, in 2022 and 2023. He also won the Marty Glickman Award for Leadership in Sports Media from Syracuse in 2017.

Mike Tirico will continue to be the voice we hear on Thursday Night Football and the Olympics for the foreseeable future, which makes him a staple in many American's homes. Were you surprised by Mike Tirico's net worth in 2023?