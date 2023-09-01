Scott Van Pelt's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Van Pelt is a popular sportscaster known for anchoring ESPN's SportsCenter. He has also made his presence felt while covering several golf events. Moreover, Van Pelt is also a Sports Emmy Award winning sportscaster. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Scott Van Pelt's net worth in 2023.

Scott Van Pelt's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25 million

Scott Van Pelt's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Scott Van Pelt was born on Aug. 4, 1970, in Brookeville, Md. He studied at Flower Valley Elementary School. Afterwards, Van Pelt attended Sherwood High School. Van Pelt would go on to earn a bachelor's degree in radio/television and film at the University of Maryland.

Scott Van Pelt's early sportscasting career

In 1990, Van Pelt kickstarted his sportscasting career by working for FOX affiliate television station WTTG-TV. After working there for a couple of years, Van Pelt moved to the Golf Channel.

With Golf Channel, he hosted various television programs such as Golf Central, Leadership Report, and Viewer's Forum.

Scott Van Pelt joins ESPN

More than a decade after deciding to become a sportscaster, Van Pelt was eventually hired by ESPN. With ESPN, Van Pelt was the main reporter covering major golf events including the Masters Tournament, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

In addition to this, Van Pelt also appeared in other ESPN's programs such as sports talk and radio show SVP & Russillo, ESPN Radio, Friday Night College Football, Bad Beats, and The Scott Van Pelt Show. However, among his most successful roles with ESPN, Van Pelt became a household fixture for ESPN's SportsCenter.

As the host of SportsCenter, Van Pelt's efforts were acknowledged. In fact, the seasoned sportscaster was awarded with a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality. By winning the award, Van Pelt edged out the likes of Fox Sports' Erin Andrews, Bob Ley, and Mike Tirico. In the past, the latter two were consistent winners of the said award.

Just recently, Van Pelt was tasked by ESPN to become one of the hosts for the network's NFL show Monday Night Countdown. This will allow Van Pelt to work alongside fellow veteran sportscasters Marc Spears, Ryan Clark, and Robert Griffin III.

During his early years with ESPN, Van Pelt raked in $3 million on an annual basis. Fast forward to 2017, Van Pelt was rewarded by ESPN with a long-term contract extension that saw him double his annual salary to $6 million. With a $6 million annual salary, Van Pelt is considered to be one of ESPN's highest-paid TV personalities today, as reported by The Spun.

Scott Van Pelt hints at leaving ESPN

Although Van Pelt wasn't part of ESPN's long list of layoffs as of late, the sportscaster revealed that his time with ESPN is about to end. In fact, it seems like the timeline doesn't run past three years.

In an interview with SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Van Pelt revealed “Nah. I don’t think. My contract doesn’t run that long, and there are conversations to be had about what all is part of it. At some point, you just gotta step aside and let somebody else have it.”

However, despite being convinced that he won't be staying long with ESPN, the Sports Emmy Award winning sportscaster did confess that he does enjoy the job.

In the same interview, Van Pelt added “Like, those nights are such a blast, Jimmy. You just feel like it’s such a treat to talk to these people in the middle of those moments. They’ve just achieved the pinnacle, and you’re the one who gets to talk to them and that’s awesome.”

Scott Van Pelt in gaming franchises

Given that Van Pelt has established himself as a consistent fixture in the sports world as an anchor, it isn't surprising that he has also lent his voice to several gaming franchises. In fact, the Emmy Award-winning sportscaster's voice can be heard in golf video games such as EA Sports' Tiger Woods PGA Tour 10 and Tiger Woods PGA Tour 11.

It is worth noting that these were two of the best-selling games during their respective releases. Aside from EA Sports' golf video games, Van Pelt's voice can also be heard briefly in Aqua Teen Hunger Force Zombie Ninja Pro-Am.

It isn't known how much Van Pelt was paid for lending his voice to these games. But according to sources, for being a voice actor in a video game, one can rake in $451 per hour.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Scott Van Pelt's net worth in 2023?