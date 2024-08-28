Ed Tomlin, the father of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, will be inducted into the 2024 Athletics Hall of Fame at Hampton University. Tomlin will be honored along with Johnnie Barnes (football), Bruce Foxworth (men’s tennis), Fred Freeman (football), and Francena McCorory (women’s track & field). Hampton Director of Athletics Anthony D. Henderson Sr. made the announcement on Monday.

“Hampton has a rich tradition of success in athletics. We have produced elite student-athletes and legendary coaches for more than 100 years,” said Henderson. “It is an incredible achievement to be honored with induction into the Hampton Athletics Hall of Fame. We are excited to acknowledge the remarkable successes of this year’s inductees and their contributions to the storied tradition of Hampton Athletics. We look forward to celebrating their enduring impact and honoring their legacies.”

Tomlin is being honored for his time on the football team while he was at Hampton. He played football at Hampton from 1965-67. During his time at Hampton, Tomlin led the team in scoring all three years (30 points in 1965, 66 points in 1966, and 67 points in 1967). While playing under Coach Mel Labat, he aided in the team’s 6-3 record in 1966. The Pirates were 11-15 while Tomlin played for them. Before coming to Hampton, Tomlin was a star halfback at Howard High, where he was also a star baseball player.

After leaving Hampton, Tomlin was a 10th round (270 overall) pick in the 1968 NFL draft by the Baltimore Colts but signed with the Montreal Alouettes following a bidding war between the two teams. Tomlin played for the Alouettes for a short time before a career-ending ankle injury. Following his pro football career, Tomlin became heavily involved in the civil rights movement. He became president of the Marion County NAACP in 2003. Sadly, Tomlin died from a heart attack in 2012.

Donovan Rose will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award along with Tomlin and the other honorees. The 1972 Hampton baseball team will be honored as well.

The Hampton Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 6. Cocktail hour begins at 5:45 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event are $50 for individuals and $350 for a table of eight. Proceeds from this event will go to Pirate student-athletes through the Hampton Athletics Foundation.

For tickets, visit www.hamptonpirates.com/hoftickets.