For just the second time this season, the Los Angeles Angels are below the .500 mark. The Angels dropped to a 7-8 record in the 2023 season following their 2-1 road loss to the Boston Red Sox.

As was the case in the first two games of their road series with Boston, the Angels blew an early lead on Sunday. Brandon Drury’s RBI single in the second inning provided the Angels with a 1-0 lead. Justin Turner responded with a two-run home run off of a 94.6 mph four-seam fastball pitch from Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers in the following inning that ended up being the game-winner for Boston.

Mike Trout patrolled center field for the Angels in the matchup, and he failed to reach base in each of his four plate appearances against the AL East side. The three-time American League MVP Award winner also struck out twice in the contest.

In the big picture, Trout is not pressing the panic button 15 games into the 2023 campaign.

“It’s been tough,” Trout said after the game. “But we have a lot of baseball left. It’s early. It’s April 16.

“No panic.”

The Angels will now look ahead to the finale of their road series against the Red Sox coming up on Monday. They will then turn their attention to a three-game road series against the New York Yankees beginning on Tuesday.