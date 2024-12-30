Legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson is sharing his true feelings about his fall to Jake Paul last month. Tyson agreed to fight the social media personality-turned-boxer in Netflix's first-ever live sporting event back in November. The fight drew in 108 million viewers worldwide, becoming the most-streamed sporting event in history. The icon, who retired in 2005 after being the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title, came up short in the match.

“That fight was such a big ascent — we were so up and high, we were so excited,” Tyson said in a Dec. 9 interview with Covino & Rich on Fox Sports. “The fight's over, boom. Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back … to living. [We were] training for it nine months.”

The fight which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys — was postponed from July to November after Tyson suffered a life-threatening health scare. The boxer had an ulcer flare-up in May which he's previously mentioned was caused due to poor dieting habits.

While many viewers were upset due to Netflix's poor streaming quality during the event, Tyson admitted he also missed parts too after blanking out.

“I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little,” he said.

“I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of … I don’t know what he was doing,” Tyson continued. “And that’s the last thing I remember.”

He then complained about body aches after the fight as well as his viral butt cheek moment when he was talking backstage with his son before the fight.

“I don't remember it, but my body was really sore — my chest, my stomach was really sore,” Tyson explained.

“Television has really changed. That became a big thing. That’s just so ridiculous,” responded Tyson as the hosts laughed. “That’s not important. I’ve been that way my whole career, my butt’s been showing.”

The heavyweight champion started to regret his decision to get back into the ring and asked his wife, Lakiha Spicer, why he chose to do that.

“The day after I woke up and said to my wife, ‘Why did I do that?’ I just don’t know what the hell was going on,” said Tyson.

Following the fight, he went to his social media to share how he felt immediately after.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote.

He continued expressing the life-threatening scare over the summer: “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

The heavyweight champion concluded his message thanking his children and fans for their support, “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”