The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $9.25 million deal to avoid arbitration. While this move ensures Yastrzemski’s return for 2025, the Giants should consider trading the veteran outfielder to better position themselves for the future.

“Mike Yastrzemski and the Giants have agreed on a $9.25 million deal to avoid arbitration, per source.” via Mark Feinsand on X, formerly Twitter.

Yastrzemski has been a dependable defender during his time in San Francisco, but his performance at the plate has been mediocre at best. Over six seasons, he’s never consistently produced the type of offense the Giants need from a starting outfielder, especially given his role in the lineup.

In 2024, Yastrzemski slashed .231/.302/.437, good for a .739 OPS and an OPS+ of 99 — barely league average. While he hit 18 home runs and added 56 RBIs, his on-base percentage continued to lag, highlighting a persistent issue with plate discipline and consistency.

Giants bring back fan favorite, avoid arbitration

The problem isn’t isolated to 2024. Since his breakout rookie season in 2019, Yastrzemski’s offensive production has steadily declined:

2019: .272/.334/.518 (.852 OPS, 121 OPS+)

2020: .297/.400/.568 (.968 OPS, 165 OPS+)

2021: .224/.311/.457 (.768 OPS, 103 OPS+)

2022: .214/.305/.392 (.697 OPS, 99 OPS+)

2023: .233/.315/.418 (.733 OPS, 102 OPS+)

2024: .231/.302/.437 (.739 OPS, 99 OPS+)

His career OPS has fallen to .754, and he’s been consistently below average at getting on base since 2021. While he has some pop in his bat, he’s struggled to make consistent contact, as evidenced by a career batting average of .239 and a concerning strikeout rate of 24.4%.

Yastrzemski’s defensive ability is undoubtedly an asset. He’s been one of the Giants’ most reliable outfielders, capable of playing all three spots with above-average range and instincts. However, defense alone doesn’t justify his $9.25 million salary, especially for a team that desperately needs more offensive firepower to compete in the National League West.

As the Giants look to retool their roster, allocating that salary toward a more dynamic player — either through free agency or via trade — makes more sense than sticking with an outfielder who’s been a liability at the plate.

While Yastrzemski’s offensive inconsistencies are well-documented, his solid defense and ability to hit left-handed pitching (.256 career average against LHP) make him an intriguing option for teams in need of outfield depth. His relatively affordable salary and one year of team control could also attract suitors looking to bolster their roster without a long-term commitment.

The Giants could explore trading Yastrzemski for pitching depth, bullpen reinforcements, or even prospects to bolster their farm system. With younger outfielders like Heliot Ramos and Luis Matos showing potential, it’s time for the Giants to prioritize their development and find a more productive long-term solution in the outfield.

Yastrzemski has been a fan favorite and a consistent presence in the Giants’ outfield, but the numbers don’t lie. His offensive production has been in decline for years, and his value to the team is no longer sufficient to justify his salary. Trading him now, while he still has some value, could be the best move for a Giants team looking to revamp its roster and build for the future.