Discover how Mikel Arteta's witty quip diffused tension among Arsenal stars Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko after a heated clash.

In a surprising turn of events, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left reporters in stitches during a press conference addressing the recent clash between stars Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The duo had a heated altercation following Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, sparked by a late goal conceded in the 89th minute.

Arteta, known for his astute management style, revealed that the pair had reconciled and were back on good terms. Light-heartedly, he quipped, “They've been in the same house for the last three days, sharing wives and everything. That's fine. They're living together now; they are best mates.”

The unexpected comment caught reporters off guard, prompting laughter in the press room. Arteta's ability to diffuse tension with humor showcased his knack for managing interpersonal dynamics within the team.

Following a challenging period around Christmas and New Year, Arsenal seems to have found their rhythm again with consecutive Premier League victories. A commanding 5-0 win over Crystal Palace after the winter break was followed by a nervy but triumphant 2-1 result against Nottingham Forest.

Despite a setback in the FA Cup third round against Liverpool, the Gunners managed to secure a draw against the Reds in their recent Premier League encounter. In his post-game interview with TNT Sports, Arteta emphasized his desire to “encourage and promote” players expressing dissatisfaction in a “right and respectful way.”

As Arsenal prepares for a crucial Sunday clash against Liverpool, Arteta's humorous remark has added a touch of camaraderie to the team atmosphere. The manager's ability to handle challenging situations with a blend of seriousness and humor bodes well for Arsenal as they seek to maintain their upward trajectory in the Premier League.